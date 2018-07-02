हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Massive python rescued by forest officials in Assam's Tezpur

A massive python was rescued by forest officials near Circuit House in Assam's Tezpur on Sunday. It took hours of work for the officials to get hold of the snake. The snake was safely taken to its natural habitat after hours of rescue operation. Species of Rock python are found in several parts of the state.

Jul 02, 2018, 08:54 AM IST
