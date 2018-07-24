हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Mehul Choksi cites fear of mob lynching, seeks non-bailable warrants cancellation

Key accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi, has moved a special court seeking cancellation of non-bailable warrants issued against him, citing mob lynching as his fear if he is brought to India.

Jul 24, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
