Morning Breaking: Minister writes to Governor to rename Allahabad as Prayag

Senior BJP leader Siddhartha Nath Singh has asked Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik to rename the iconic city of Allahabad as Prayag.

Jul 10, 2018, 09:36 AM IST
