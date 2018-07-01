हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Minister's son involved in road rage

A minister's son was allegedly involved in an incident of road rage where he brazenly attacked a driver in the middle of the road in Rajasthan's Banswara.

Jul 01, 2018, 12:52 PM IST
Next
Video

Centre extends deadline for linking PAN card and Aadhaar

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close