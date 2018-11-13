हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: MNS chief Raj Thackeray to address North Indians

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, known for his strong stand against Hindi-speaking people living in Mumbai, has agreed to attend an event being organised by a representative body of north Indians, his party said.

Nov 13, 2018, 08:16 AM IST
