Morning Breaking: Mob beat a boy on suspicion of goat theft in UP's Sitapur

A person was accused of stealing a goat in Uttar Pradesh''s Sitapur. He was beaten by mob in spite him pleading that he has not done the crime.

Sep 09, 2018, 08:40 AM IST
