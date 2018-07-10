हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Modi, S. Korean PM inaugurate world's largest mobile manufacturing plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in on Monday inaugurated Samsung’s mobile manufacturing plant, touted as the biggest in the world, in Noida.

Jul 10, 2018, 09:28 AM IST
