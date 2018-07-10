हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Modi travels with South Korean President in Metro

Commuters on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line had Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in as fellow passengers as the leaders took the Blue Line from Mandi House to reach Noida for inaugurating a Samsung facility.

Jul 10, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Modi, S. Korean PM inaugurate world's largest mobile manufacturing plant

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close