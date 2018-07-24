हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Monkey in Madhya Pradesh died due to electrocution

A monkey died in Balwadi village near Khargone due to electrocution. Villagers along with other monkeys mourned the death of monkey. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 24, 2018, 08:52 AM IST
