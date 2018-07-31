हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Monsoon floods leave 80 dead in Uttar Pradesh

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on floods in India that have killed over 600 people. 80 people have been killed in UP. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 31, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
