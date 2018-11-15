हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Muslims of Ayodhya worried about their safety, says party to title suit

A litigant in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case, Iqbal Ansari, has raised an alarm over convergence of various political groups and right-wing organisations in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on November 25. Equating the situation with that in 1992, he demanded that members of Muslim community must be given protection.

Nov 15, 2018, 09:02 AM IST
