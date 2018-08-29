हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Nandamuri Hari Krishna dies in a fatal road accident

TDP founder NTR’s son and actor-politician N. Harikrishna died in a road accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda district early on Wednesday, doctors said. He was 61.

Aug 29, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
