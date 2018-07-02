हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Narendra Modi rules out single rate under GST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday ruled out a single tax rate under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), saying Mercedes car and milk cannot be taxed at the same rate and accepting Congress party’s demand for a uniform 18% rate would lead to a spike in food and essential items’ taxation.

Jul 02, 2018, 09:42 AM IST
