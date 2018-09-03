हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Nation celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna

Krishna Janmashtami 2018, also called Janmashtami and Gokulashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. To celebrate the day, Lord Krishna temples are decorated, processions, bhajan, kirtan and satsang meetings are organised at various places to remember him and celebrate his birth.

Sep 03, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
