Morning Breaking: National Commission for Minorities wants to wait for SC verdict on Ayodhya Temple

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) had a meeting of its members and legal advisers on Wednesday to decide whether it can intervene in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in the Supreme Court. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 15, 2018, 09:06 AM IST
