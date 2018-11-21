हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Nearly 72 % voting in second phase of Chhattisgarh Polls

Nearly 72 per cent voting was recorded as polling came to a close in the second and final phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections, the Election Commission announced this evening, taking the overall turnout in the two phases to 74.17 per cent so far.

Nov 21, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
Next
Video

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's party colleague Muzaffar Baig today threatened to quit the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and join a "third front" in the state.

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close