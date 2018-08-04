हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Next candidate for PM will from the largest party, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the candidate for the next PM will be from the largest party. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 04, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
