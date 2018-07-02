हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: NGT to hear plea today against cutting of trees in South Delhi

The National Green Tribunal is likely to hear an NGO's plea today seeking a stay on the proposed felling of more than 16,000 trees for re-development of seven south Delhi colonies by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Jul 02, 2018, 09:34 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: 14-yr-old hung upside down, beaten for theft in UP

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close