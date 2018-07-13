हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Nitish Kumar, Amit Shah meet over dinner in Patna

Nitish Kumar, Amit Shah meet over dinner in Patna and might have discussed the poll strategy for Lok Sabha elections 2019. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 13, 2018, 09:10 AM IST
