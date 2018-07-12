हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning breaking: Nitish Kumar eases liquor laws in Bihar

The JD(U)-BJP coalition government in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave its nod to ease certain provisions of the state’s stringent prohibition law.

Jul 12, 2018, 09:12 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Amit Shah to meet Nitish Kumar in Patna

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close