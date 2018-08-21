हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: No animal slaughter in public during Bakr-Eid, Yogi Adityanath instructs Police

Just a few days before the country celebrates Bakrid, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called-in a high-level meet of ministers and instructed the police authorities and the administration to ensure that the sacrifice of the animals was not taking place in the open

Aug 21, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: 12-year-old gangraped, killed by 4 men in Uttarkashi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close