Morning Breaking: Not against projecting Mamata as PM face, says Deve Gowda

Pitching for a “formidable front” against the BJP, former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has said he is not averse to projecting TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the Opposition’s prime ministerial face for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Aug 06, 2018, 10:04 AM IST
