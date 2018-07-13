हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Now buyer's name must on demand draft, says RBI

RBI in order to curb the money laundering has laid new guidelines. Now, while paying through demand drafts, buyer's name is mandatory. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 13, 2018, 09:24 AM IST
