हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Oil tanker explosion sets dozens of cars on fire

An oil tanker exploded during rush hour traffic, setting cars ablaze and killing at least nine people in Lagos, Nigeria.

Jun 29, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Man lynched on suspicion of being child lifter In Tripura

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close