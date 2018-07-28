हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Omar Abdullah wants to take didi to Delhi

Omar Abdullah meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and stressed on the need to form an alliance of opposition parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming 2019 General Elections.

Jul 28, 2018, 09:18 AM IST
