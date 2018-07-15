हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: One dead, several injured as bus catches fire in Jharkhand

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Jharkhand where a man was killed and several others were injured after a bus caught fire. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 08:58 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Passenger bus stuck in sewer flooding in Pitamgarh, MP

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close