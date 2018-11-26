हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Only BJP can remove Asaduddin Owaisi from Telangana, says Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah Sunday accused the Telangana government led by K Chandrashekar Rao of "failing" to keep its promises and said that, Only BJP can provide a government which is not dependent on Majlis. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 26, 2018, 10:52 AM IST
Next
Video

News 50: Watch top 50 news of the day, November 26, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close