Morning Breaking: Only brahmins can speak about Hinduism, not Modi and Uma Bharti, says CP Joshi

Claiming that it is only the brahmins who are qualified to speak on the Hindu religion, Congress leader CP Joshi questioned how PM Modi and Uma Bharti are going on and on about Hinduism as they belong to different castes.

Nov 23, 2018, 08:52 AM IST
