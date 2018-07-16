हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Opposition to meet for planning strategy before Monsoon session of Parliament

The opposition parties will be holding a meeting to plan their strategy before the Monsoon session of Parliament. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 08:40 AM IST
