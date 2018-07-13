हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Over 60 found dead due to drowning in Gaziabad's Gang Nahar in last 2 months

Over 60 people are found dead due to drowning and loot in Gaziabad's Gang Nahar in last 2 months. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 13, 2018, 09:04 AM IST
