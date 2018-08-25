हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Pakistan violates cceasefire along LoC in Poonch

The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire by firing small arms along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Army sources said. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 25, 2018, 08:32 AM IST
