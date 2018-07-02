हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Panchayat forces Dalit man to lick his saliva after his son marries Muslim woman

A 44-year-old Dalit man was allegedly forced to lick his spit by a Panchayat in Bulandshahr over his son’s interfaith marriage. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 09:38 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: NGT to hear plea today against cutting of trees in South Delhi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close