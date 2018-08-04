हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Parked car catches fire in Uttar Pradesh's Kotawali

A parked car catches fire in Uttar Pradesh's Kotawali. No casualties were reported. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 04, 2018, 08:38 AM IST
