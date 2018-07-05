हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Paschim Medinipur's police opens up a free coaching centre for school students

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about Paschim Medinipur's police. Paschim Medinipur's police opened up a free coaching centre for school students. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 05, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
