Zee News
Morning Breaking: Passenger bus stuck in sewer flooding in Pitamgarh, MP

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest inforation from MP where a passenger bus was stuck in sewer flooding. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 08:58 AM IST
