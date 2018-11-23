हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Passport Seva Kendras to come up in all Lok Sabha constituencies

The government plans to open a 'Passport Seva Kendra' in each of the 543 parliamentary constituencies across the country by March next year to ensure convenient passport services to its people, minister of state for external affairs VK Singh said in New York.

Nov 23, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
