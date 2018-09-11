हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: PDP ditches panchayat, civic polls in Jammu and Kashmir

The Centre's efforts to revive grassroots democracy suffered another setback after the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emulated National Conference and decided to boycott the forthcoming panchayat and municipal polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sep 11, 2018, 09:58 AM IST
