Morning Breaking: PDP MLA's slam and accuse Mehboooba Mufti after her remarks

After scathing remarks of Mehbooba Mufti PDP MLA's have come down heavily upon her. The MLA's of the party held a presser and criticised Mehbooba Mufti. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 14, 2018, 09:46 AM IST
