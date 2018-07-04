हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: People rescued by JCB truck from overflowing Chambal river in HP

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from HP, where people were rescued by JCB truck from overflowing Chambal river in HP. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 04, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
