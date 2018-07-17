हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: People trapped in floods have been rescued in Gujarat's Gir

The heavy rainfall in monsoon season is creating flood -like situations. People trapped in floods have been rescued in Gujarat's Gir. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 17, 2018, 10:02 AM IST
