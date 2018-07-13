हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Photography ban in tourist places removed by ASI; Taj Mahal, Ajanta Caves barred

The photography ban in tourist places has been removed by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI). But Taj Mahal, Ajanta Caves have been barred from this new rule. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 13, 2018, 09:20 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: 97 NDRF teams alerted in 14 states due to flood prone conditions

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close