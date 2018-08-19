हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore relief assistance to Kerala

At least 324 people have lost their lives in Kerala floods. PM Modi has announced Rs 500 crore relief assistance to Kerala.

Aug 19, 2018, 09:22 AM IST
Next
Video

Exchange of 500 and 1000 old notes still continues after demonetisation

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close