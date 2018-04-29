हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: PM Modi congratulates students who passed UPSC

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the students who passed the UPSC exam. Watch to know more.

Apr 29, 2018, 08:34 AM IST
