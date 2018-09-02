हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: PM Modi hits on Congress over NPA mess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today blamed a "phone-a-loan" scam of the previous Congress-led UPA government for the bad loans in the banking sector and said every penny given out by "namdars" (dynasts) will be recovered.

Sep 02, 2018, 09:06 AM IST
