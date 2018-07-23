हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: PM Modi to visit Rwanda next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will next week visit Rwanda and Uganda before heading to South Africa to attend the 10th addition of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

Jul 23, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
