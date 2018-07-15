हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to visit Mirzapur today

This segment of Zee News brigs to you latest information from Mirzapur where PM Modi will be visiting today o his 2-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 15, 2018, 08:58 AM IST
