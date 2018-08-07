हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: PML-N nominates Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan PM candidate

PML-N nominates Shehbaz Sharif as Pakistan PM candidate whereas PTI has nominated Imran Khan as PM candidate. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 07, 2018, 08:56 AM IST
