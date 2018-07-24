हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Politics heats up over Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes, RJD wants CBI inquiry

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav today attacked the Bihar government for its "failure" to protect the girls at a shelter home at Muzaffarpur and in other places.

Jul 24, 2018, 09:22 AM IST
