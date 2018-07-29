हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Projects worth Rs 60,000 crore focus of PM Modi's UP tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Lucknow on Sunday for a ceremony marking the start of work on projects worth Rs 60,000 crore, keeping his focus on Uttar Pradesh which is key to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s plan to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Jul 29, 2018, 09:14 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Cow rescue form dangerous flow of water in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close