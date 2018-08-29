हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Pune Police conducts raids across 5 cities, arrests naxal sympathisers

The Pune police on Tuesday raided the residences of several people in Mumbai, Delhi, Haryana, Ranchi, Goa and Hyderabad, including activists, a priest, writers and lawyers, and arrested at least five of them, for allegedly having Maoist links.

Aug 29, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
Next
Video

5 activists held over Bhima Koregaon violence, plot to kill PM Narendra Modi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close